Jane’s Walk NYC, a weekend of free, community-led walking tours, just released their 2026 lineup, with a few local options. The walks pay homage to Jane Jacobs, the legendary author, activist, and urban theorist.

Explore the complicated logistics of last-mile shipping with Newtown Creek Alliance, gain a better understanding of Greenpoint’s polluted history, or consider the neighborhood’s ecological future with a tour of McGolrick Park.

Walking tours will take place on May 1-3. You can find out additional details, including schedules and meeting spots, here.

And as you walk around the neighborhood, consider Jacobs’ prophetic letter to Mayor Michael Bloomberg ahead of the proposed waterfront rezoning in 2005. She asks the mayor to deny the proposal in favor of a community-led alternative, fearing that the former would diminish the area’s character.

“I will make two predictions with utter confidence. 1. If you follow the community’s plan you will harvest a success. 2. If you follow the proposal before you today, you will maybe enrich a few heedless and ignorant developers, but at the cost of an ugly and intractable mistake.”

The 2005 rezoning was a focus of a tour last year; check out our recap to learn more.

Of course, if you’re looking to leave the neighborhood, there are plenty of great options, too. But as they say, change starts in your own backyard!

Be sure to register quickly, as spots can fill up!