A new tech repair store has just opened at 67 West Street.*

Repair Babe specializes in phone, tablet, and laptop repairs, as well as device cleanings and software support. They also offer website design for small businesses.

Owner Bianca tells Greenpointers that she was drawn to the neighborhood’s vibrant, creative energy and felt like the area was underserved by tech repair stores. For her, tech repair represents more than just a skillset or a hobby, but rather, a form of empowerment.

“As a kid, I was constantly fixing things at home, taking things apart, figuring out how they worked, and putting them back together. It started with small electronics like my mom’s radios, and that curiosity just kept growing over time,” said Bianca.

“I chose computers because I saw opportunity in them, and I built my skills from the ground up through hands-on work, certifications, and experience. Over time, I realized I wasn’t just fixing devices, I was building independence for myself and creating a future on my own terms.”

Bianca hopes to pay it forward by teaching others the skills to fix their own devices, offering workshops and partnering with schools and organizations.

“My goal is to make this knowledge accessible, especially to young women and people from underserved communities. I want them to see that they can do this too, not just as a hobby, but as a real skill that can lead to income, independence, and confidence,” said Bianca.

Individuals can sign up for self-paced lessons and 1-on-1 instructor sessions.

Repair Babe is open from 10 am to 7pm, by appointment.

*For those wondering, yes, we are continuing to hear rumors of a possible building sale, but we haven’t received any additional confirmation.