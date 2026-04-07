Back in October, beloved Graham Avenue bar Jimbo Slims closed its doors after seven years in business. However, the closure wasn’t forever (technically)—last week, and after a shift in ownership and bit of a makeover, the bar was opened as Phil’s Place.

“[The bar] needed a bath,” co-owner (and Jimbo Slims partner and mainstay bartender) Phil Shepherd noted.

Phil’s Place is a new venture between Shepherd and chef James Ahearn of Pomp and Circumstance.

With the opening comes a renovated and revamped—though likely still mostly recognizable to regulars—interior (separate booths are now long upholstered seating and smaller tables, much of the wall decor has been taken down) and elevated food menu (courtesy of Ahearn) including chicken meatball caesars, meatball subs, and more.

And fear not, Jeopardy lovers, the TVs are still there.