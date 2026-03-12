Lulu-larceny!

Thieves have hit up popular athleisure stores across the city this past month, making off with thousands of dollars in merchandise. They hit the Williamsburg Lululemon (97 North 6th St.) twice, most recently on March 3.

The New York Times reports that “[t]hree unidentified people entered the store shortly before 4 p.m., the police said,” stealing $21,000 of product.

They also recently broke into Alo (241 Bedford Ave.) but netted far less, at $1,334. Police released surveillance footage on Wednesday and asked for the public’s help in identifying three potential suspects.

The break-ins are part of a larger spree of at least eight total grand larcenies in Manhattan and Brooklyn this past month.

“The Lululemon store at Fifth Avenue and West 17th Street was targeted four times in 15 days,” says the Times.

Police have increased their presence at both stores as a precaution.