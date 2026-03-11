An owner from the Dumbo restaurant Celestine will open an Italian spot in Greenpoint, Crain’s New York Business reports.

Carina will open at The Riverie (18 India St.), the new apartment complex completely powered by geothermal energy (and apparently, not so much by union labor).

“The menu at Carina, which means ‘cute’ in Italian, will include house-made focaccia and pastas, salads, crudo and more,” says Crain’s. “It is expected to open in June 2027, said owner Julian Brizzi.”

Brizzi also owns Rucola in Boerum Hill and bar Grand Army in Downtown Brooklyn.

Like Celestine, a hallmark part of Carina’s business will be weddings (which could be much needed, if that 67 West sale goes through, and with it, the Greenpoint Loft).

“Celestine has such a demand for the event and wedding business that we turn away a dozen people for every date in June, and we would like to capture that business as much as possible,” Brizzi said, noting that the space’s waterfront location makes it an attractive site for events.

It will be interesting to see how Carina stacks up against Greenpointers’ staff pick for our favorite Italian spot, Naked Dog (47 Java St.), which is just kitty-corner from 18 India Street.