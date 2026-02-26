As many spots in North Brooklyn close, plenty also open. And one of the most recent is The Collectors Bar, which opened earlier this month at 305 Grand Street.

Designed to be a “gatherer of memories, flavors, cultures, and moments” (hence the name), the moody, low-lit bar from The Collectors team is a carefully curated and community-led spot inspired by bars and speakeasies in Hong Kong.

“There are bars there that are really casual, this is modeled after that,” managing partner Chen explained. “The bartender speaks to you as a friend. We want to have an easygoing conversation with our guests and show them the culture of Hong Kong.”

Aside from the cultural and communal aspects, there’s also a strong (but not strong in the excessively boozy sense) cocktail program focused on depth of flavors, long-term infusions, and specialty spirits.

Two favorite signature cocktails are the Green 7 — infused soju, matcha syrup, lemon juice, and a lemon wheel garnish — and Temple Street Sour — umeshu (a traditional sweet-and-sour Japanese liqueur), simple syrup, lemon juice, egg white, and a five-spice powder and dried lemon garnish. They’re also currently piloting a 12-drink tasting experience with other cocktails not available on the a la carte menu.

“It starts with very simple ideas. All of our flavor ideas are from Hong Kong — ginseng, tea, chrysanthemum, broth,” Chen noted. “Everyone is communicating to each other about how they want something to be created.”

But in the spirit of conversation, The Collectors Bar team is constantly refining and perfecting their menu based on guest feedback (which Chen is happy to report has been positive so far, including a higher turnout than expected on opening day) as they work towards their official grand opening, which they’re targeting for sometime in early summer.

In the meantime, RSVP to their unique tasting experience and be sure to tell them what you think — the team will be happy to hear it.