One of the more peculiar quirks of our digital age is the increased need to quantify behavior through end-of-the-year wrap-ups.

Now that Spotify has taken you to task for your ‘musical age’ (I am loath to reveal to any children that the app thinks I am…67) and YouTube has shared how much time you spend scrolling, turn your attention to more civic matters with 311 Wrapped.

PhD candidate Khaled Eltokhy created the website with open-source data across 12 major American cities. 311 Wrapped breaks down 311 complaints by zip code, providing a detailed picture of issues such as noise, parking, trash, and rats.

What Greenpoint complained about the most in 2025.

According to the site, 11222 certainly likes to make our voices heard—we’re ranked #10 in per capita complaints in New York City. Illegal parking takes the cake as Greenpoint’s biggest civic concern. And the NYPD’s 94th Precinct building (100 Meserole Ave.) earned the dubious honor as the neighborhood’s number one source of illegal parking complaints, with nearly 6,000 total complaints.

Of course, it’ll come as no surprise to anyone who frequently walks down Meserole Avenue, with permanently-stationed cars jutting out at odd angles in the middle of the sidewalk. Illegal parking and placard abuse run rampant across most NYPD precincts, not just the 94th precinct, but it’s always a disappointment to see the “rules for thee, but not for me” mentality on display. Last year, the 94th precinct even went a step further and illegally spray-painted additional parking spots on the sidewalk, violating New York City Department of Transportation policy.

We would also have reached out to the 94th precinct directly, but they recently decided to terminate the long-standing professional relationship we’ve spent years cultivating with them, shuffling us to a Community Affairs number that has never been answered. So. Accountability at its finest!​

Other top concerns included noise, blocked driveways, and animals in the park, which I presume means the source of many a local Reddit thread—off-leash dogs.

How did things fare in other neighboring zip codes? 311 fielded more graffiti complaints in Williamsburg than on average. 75 Wilson Street was 11249’s most complained-about spot; Cooper Park (and specifically, the off-leash dogs) was 11211’s.

Happy New Year, Greenpointers. In 2026, I’d like to see a world in which cops follow the rules, neighbors help each other out, and huskies stay out of Trader Joe’s!