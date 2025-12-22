A fire left five people injured and damaged at least three buildings on Humboldt Street early this morning.

The FDNY received a call about 2 am this morning for a fire that had broken out on the first floor of 494 Humboldt Street. It took about two and a half hours for firefighters to bring the fire under control, as it had escalated to a four-alarm.

“EMS treated a total of five patients, two civilians with moderate [injuries] to NY Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell and three firefighters with minor injuries transported to area hospitals,” the FDNY said.

Photo: Kathryn Elbaum

The fire spread to two other neighboring buildings.

According to ABC 7, “New York City Department of Buildings inspectors issued full vacate orders for 494 and 496 Humboldt Street,” with 492 Humboldt sustaining minor damage.

The fire marshal is still working to determine the cause of the fire.

A similar situation occurred right before Christmas two years ago, where a four-alarm fire destroyed a building just blocks away on Kingsland Avenue. As with that fire, we’ll share any ways to help when we have them.