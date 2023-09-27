A dump truck driver who fatally hit an 86-year-old woman and fled the scene has now surrendered himself to the police, multiple outlets have reported.

Agustina Muniz was crossing Kingsland Avenue on the morning of August 21 when the driver made a left turn from Richardson Street and failed to stop. Medics took Muniz to Woodhull Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An attorney for the victim’s family says that dashcam footage depicts the driver, now known to be 28-year-old Luis Sanchez-Gutierrez, running a red light.

Ms. Muniz was a longtime resident of Cooper Park Houses and was remembered fondly by her community after her death.

“She was well respected by the children and the community. Each child, young and old, knew that they wouldn’t leave the center without having a meal from her. She was a very humble and independent woman. We will truly miss her,” said Debra Benders, president of Cooper Park Resident Council.”

Her family is suing Sanchez-Guitierrez, as well as his employer, J Brothers Trucking. Sanchez-Guitierrez has been charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving