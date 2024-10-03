A historic building in Greenpoint might be getting a new life—as a cannabis storefront.
According to a notice on the building, Altitude Cannabis Club plans to open in the historic Greenpoint Savings Bank (807 Manhattan Ave.), a Neo-Classical style structure that first opened in 1906. It has been a landmarked building since 1982.
Altitude Cannabis Club currently runs an unlicensed storefront in Bushwick (their site claims the store is licensed, a search on the state’s Office of Cannabis Management database did not find them listed). There will be an opportunity for public comment at the next Brooklyn Community Board 1 meeting on October 8. The board’s Cannabis Review Committee will review their application. While their role is advisory, their recommendation carries weight for the state’s Cannabis Control Board, who has the final say on licensing.
Some Greenpoint residents already have concerns about a cannabis storefront opening in a beloved building, specifically its proximity to nearby schools and the amount of weed shops already present. One neighbor shared with Greenpointers that Altitude’s current business model includes a lounge and event space, which they fear is not being disclosed in the application process for the Greenpoint space.
Most recently, the building served as a Capital One location but has sat vacant since 2020, spending the next few years as a consistent graffiti target. The building finally received a thorough clean-up earlier this summer (after much admonishment from neighbors and elected officials, who have accused the building’s current owner of letting it fall into disrepair).
Lol so they operate an unlicensed business in an era where these illegal weed shops are getting shut down yet they have the audacity to seek CB1 approval??! In a historic building no less??! The city has finally hit its nadir.
Just nope. This was once a well respected bank the inside was ornate and glamorous at the same time. It has become a degenerate’s paradise as of late. My dad worked at this bank back in the day and he was proud of that. I know some will say you live in the past however in some instances I say bring the past back. Cipriani a NYC restaurant was once a glorious bank and now it is host to people for all reasons. Now why can’t Greenpoint find a tenant that would bring back that decadent era? Greenpoint is home to so many fine restaurants. Greenpoint does not need another weed shop. This is so disturbing. I know you cannot fight city hall as the saying goes but you dam skippy I am gonna try. Weed shop my right eye.
