A historic building in Greenpoint might be getting a new life—as a cannabis storefront.

According to a notice on the building, Altitude Cannabis Club plans to open in the historic Greenpoint Savings Bank (807 Manhattan Ave.), a Neo-Classical style structure that first opened in 1906. It has been a landmarked building since 1982.

Altitude Cannabis Club currently runs an unlicensed storefront in Bushwick (their site claims the store is licensed, a search on the state’s Office of Cannabis Management database did not find them listed). There will be an opportunity for public comment at the next Brooklyn Community Board 1 meeting on October 8. The board’s Cannabis Review Committee will review their application. While their role is advisory, their recommendation carries weight for the state’s Cannabis Control Board, who has the final say on licensing.

Some Greenpoint residents already have concerns about a cannabis storefront opening in a beloved building, specifically its proximity to nearby schools and the amount of weed shops already present. One neighbor shared with Greenpointers that Altitude’s current business model includes a lounge and event space, which they fear is not being disclosed in the application process for the Greenpoint space.

Most recently, the building served as a Capital One location but has sat vacant since 2020, spending the next few years as a consistent graffiti target. The building finally received a thorough clean-up earlier this summer (after much admonishment from neighbors and elected officials, who have accused the building’s current owner of letting it fall into disrepair).