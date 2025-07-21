Sponsored by Greenpoint Childcare

Greenpoint parents, there’s a new affordable daycare option in the neighborhood. Greenpoint Childcare, located at 145 West Street, opened its doors on June 16, offering full-time, Montessori-inspired daycare for children ages 3 months to 5 years old. Enrollment is open, and they’re offering a summer special for Greenpointers readers: Mention “Greenpointers” to get 50% off tuition for the first month, offer valid through September 25.

The infant room at Greenpoint Childcare

Greenpoint Childcare is the third childcare center from father-and-son duo Mars and Timur Iafiasov, who also operate the highly-rated Changing Tomorrow Academy, as well as Downtown Brooklyn Childcare, both located in downtown Brooklyn. It’s a full family affair: mother-and-daugher duo Gulnora and Dilyara Iafiasov serve as the school nurses.

Montessori principles guide the philosophy and day-to-day approach at Greenpoint Childcare, helmed by Center Director Navita Ramlakhan, who is Montessori-certified with over 25 years experience in early childhood education. The dedicated staff of CPR-and-AED-certified educators fosters a safe and stimulating environment that encourages curiosity, confidence, and natural discovery, with daily activities that cater to each age group.

In fitting with the Montessori philosophy, there’s ample time for independent, hands-on learning.

Greenpoint Childcare accommodates parents’ busy schedules by offering full-time, year-round programming, with only federal holidays observed. Daycare hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 am to 7:00 pm, with flexible pick up and drop off. The last Friday of every month, hours are extended until 9pm to give parents a little extra time to unwind.

Sick of packing bag lunches? Complimentary organic, catered breakfast and hot lunch (nut, shellfish, and pork-free, with vegetarian and meat options), and two snacks are provided each day. Parents can expect daily photo and video updates via the Brightwheel app.

For infants, each day is individualized based on their schedule, and includes health checks, diaper changes, naps and feedings, and activities to support different developmental stages. For the toddler and preschool program, the day begins with morning greetings, followed by breakfast, diaper checks or potty time, and teacher-led enrichment programs, like yoga, dance, music, chess, and robotics.

In fitting with the Montessori philosophy, there’s ample time for independent, hands-on learning, via a math and science center, writing center, library, and a spacious indoor playground. The colorful, sensory-attuned environment features plants and waterfalls in the lobby, wooden furniture and toys, and real plates, cutlery and cups for the preschoolers. Daily outings to the center’s playground give kids a chance to get outside and explore, and then learn the science behind the flowers, plants, and other natural phenomena they observed once they get back to the classroom.

“We want it to be a warm environment, a home away from home to teach them independence and life skills in the classroom,” says Ramlakhan.

Putting safety first, the staff is CPR-and-AED-certified, with on-call registered nurses, and an access code for families to ensure security. Adhering to New York state guidelines, the teacher-to-child ratio is one to four for infants, one to five for toddlers, and one to 10 for preschoolers.

Visit Greenpointchildcare.com to schedule a tour today, and mention “Greenpointers” for 50% off the first month’s tuition, offer valid through September 25.

Sponsored by Greenpoint Childcare, a new Montessori-inspired daycare located at 145 West St in Greenpoint, Brooklyn serving ages 3 months to 5 years old. Follow on Instagram or learn more at greenpointchildcare.com Call us at 718-684-9139