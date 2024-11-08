Meraki Greek Bistro (252 Grand St.) opened in Williamsburg this past March, offering approachable Greek classics.

The bistro recently unveiled a new private outdoor patio for guests to enjoy a year-round cozy dining experience, plus a new happy hour during the week with mussels, calamari, spanakopita, honey and sesame cheese puffs and more for $7 each, house wines for $8 a glass and Greek beers for $4.

A few weeks ago, Meraki also launched Kefi Greek Music Fridays. Kefi is a Greek word for “joy, passion, enthusiasm” used to describe a party or event where people are having a great time. Every Friday, guests will enjoy live energetic Greek music performances while dining at Meraki.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Meraki has shared their recipe for Mussels with White Wine and Butter Sauce. Learn how to make Meraki’s mussels below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Meraki’s Mussels with White Wine and Butter Sauce

Ingredients

1 kilo of mussels (about 40-50 pieces)

1/3 of a wine glass of white wine

1/3 of a wine glass of water

1 soup-spoon of good butter

½ spoonful of melted garlic

3 pinches of sea salt

2 pinches of black pepper

Directions

1. Put mussels in a bowl and wash them in clean water.

2. Mix all other ingredients together in separate bowl.

3. Put mussels in a large pot and pour in the other ingredients.

4. Close the lid, shake well and turn on high heat.

5. Once the liquids start to boil and the mussels flicker, leave on medium to high heat for half a minute, then lower the heat so that they do not shrivel or harden. (Make sure to shake the pot to distribute the sauce uniformly.)

6. Simmer on low heat for 3 minutes if the mussels are large or 2 minutes if they are small. (Then, shake the pot again to ensure sauce is distributed.)

7. Add salt to taste and enjoy.