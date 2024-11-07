Masquerade (351 Broadway), a contemporary Persian bar and restaurant in Williamsburg, has reopened after a six-week hiatus.

Co-owners Pouya Esghai and Siavash Karampour opened Masquerade in 2021 after finding themselves jobless during the pandemic, which ended up being a blessing as they were able to make their dream of opening a bar a reality.

Over the past six weeks, Esghai and Karampour have tweaked their dream project. Masquerade’s decor has been renovated and a new food and beverage program has been developed.

“We focused on updating the space while staying true to what made it special,” Esghai told Greenpointers, adding that the lively vibes evoking Tehran in 1970’s remain unchanged.

“Our goal was to elevate the atmosphere, making it a bit nicer and cozier without losing the original feel.”

One of the new small plates at Masquerade. Photo: Masquerade

The updated culinary program is led by Chef Behzad Jamshidi and Moosh NYC, an organization dedicated to the development of sustainable projects in the food industry.

“We partnered with our dear friends Behzad and Aryan from Moosh NYC and the collaboration has been super magical,” Esghai said.

“Their love and appreciation for Masquerade and the community we’ve nurtured over the past three years, combined with our admiration for their exceptional talent and passion for hospitality, made this partnership feel entirely organic. We couldn’t be happier with the outcome.”

One of the new cocktails at Masquerade. Photo: Masquerade

Masquerade’s menu features seasonal small plates that highlight old world food techniques and slow cooking. The cuisine is driven by local and sustainable ingredients and inspired from traditional Iranian dishes.

Masquerade’s beverage menus feature a selection of wine by the glass, craft beer and specialty cocktails.

“Masquerade is an all-inclusive, democratic space meant to bring together and celebrate our local New Yorkers and the greater Iranian diaspora,” the Masquerade team said.