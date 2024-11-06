Before we proceed, let’s check in. How are you? How are you feeling? If you’ve come to our corner of the internet for a break from the general madness of a national election cycle, then welcome. But there’s work to be done, so here we go.

The results are pretty bad, and I’m not even going to equivocate with a “Well, there were some bright spots overall!”

It was not a particularly fraught election on a hyperlocal level. Greenpoint officially reelected three incumbents—Assemblymember Emily Gallagher, State Senator Kristen Gonzalez, and Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez.

City-wide, New Yorkers overwhelmingly voted to enshrine abortion access to the state constitution. Last night also saw the passage of four out of the five ballot propositions pushed forth by Mayor Eric Adams.

“The four propositions that passed will increase Adams’s power to sweep street vendors, slow down the City Council in passing legislation that impacts ‘public safety,’ and require further fiscal analyses before the passage of other legislation,” Hell Gate reports.

The fight against fascism starts in your own backyard. We recently reported that Nazi propaganda has been popping up near McGolrick Park. A reminder that if you encounter any more of it, leave it in place, and call 911.

And the only way to fight is through community. NBK Mutual Aid is hosting a get-together tomorrow evening to “share ongoing work, new ideas, and support one another.” Join them in McCarren Park tomorrow, November 7, at 6:30 pm.

If there’s one thing Greenpoint knows how to do, it’s fight back. While I’m not feeling overly sanguine about the state of the world, my belief in our neighborhood’s resolve and indefatigable kindness has never been stronger.

So get out there and be a good neighbor.