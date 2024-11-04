Balkan Grind (5 Withers St.), a new coffeeshop with handmade burek, baklava, and Turkish coffee, opened last Friday, November 1, in Williamsburg.

Balkan Grind is a family business, owned by brother and sister duo, Mirijana and Valentino, who hail from a small village in Tuzi, Montenegro. Mirijana told Greenpointers that she and Valentino have been owners and operators of restaurants in New York, as well as private chefs, for the last 10 years.

“We are now excited to bring a taste of our culture to Brooklyn,” Mirijana said, adding that her husband is from Brooklyn and his family has been living and working in the area since the 1930’s.

Balkan Grind’s burek with braised short rib. Photo: Balkan Grind

Balkan Grind’s food menu kicks off with several fall specials like Anson Mills heirloom cornbread with honey butter and jam, North Fork apple crumb pie, Hudson pecan pie, and heirloom carrot cake with six spice cream cheese frosting.

The menu offers three different variations of charcuterie platters with different meats and cheeses, including one without pork.

There are savory bureks including one with bacon, egg and cheese, one with sheep’s milk feta, hot honey, and toasted sesame seeds, and one with braised short rib.

Balkan Grind’s food menu ends with an ample selection of sweet pastries. There’s baklava, flourless dark chocolate and Nutella cake, and cherry strudel. There’s an item called petulla which is described as a Balkan zeppoli and an item called palacinke which is a thin crepe with strawberry and Nutella.

Balkan Grind’s beverage menu includes a large variety of coffee, espresso, and tea. The top of the menu offers “coffee from the cezve,” which is described as “the world’s oldest coffee brewing method.” This coffee is rich and thick, and each cup is made to order.

Next is a section of piston pressed coffee that includes things like a daily roast and café au lait.

The following section includes moka pot espresso with cappuccino, cortado, a burnt blonde sugar latte, and a screaming eagle which contains two shots of espresso, and both condensed milk and evaporated milk.

Next, there’s pour over options including a dark roast and Turkish tea, followed by ice flipped coffee lattes, which are prepared in a cocktail shaker.

The last sections of Balkan Grind’s beverage menu include house-blended jumbo tea bags with choices like Bulgarian bergamot and lavender and spiced chai, plus cold brew drip iced tea with options like mountain mint and strawberry and apple.