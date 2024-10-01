The building that houses longtime Greenpoint Italian restaurant and pizzeria, Casanova (338 McGuinness Blvd.), is seemingly up for sale. At the beginning of last month, Crain’s reported that the building hit the market.

Greenpointers spoke with an employee at Casanova who could not confirm whether the restaurant would stay open or close. He explained that he and other co-workers had heard a rumor about the building going up for sale, but when they addressed it with their manager, the manager did not tell confirm if Casanova would stay open after the sale or provide any details.

“He didn’t want to tell us anything,” the employee said, noting that he and his co-workers are now worried that they will no longer have jobs when the building gets sold.

Greenpointers has tried to contact Casanova’s manager, but has not heard back.