Debt Heads, a newsletter and podcast from the Brooklyn-based Jamie Feldman and Rachel Webster, presents a funny and frank look at money and the role it plays in our lives.

The team recently released a new episode in commemoration of the devastating news that Crest Hardware would close after more than 60 years. The episode celebrates not only Crest’s legacy, but the role that local hardware stores can play in our lives.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a little girl with my father, you know, and I’ve learned a lot in here. I’ve learned how to solder from talking to people in here, I know the difference between drywall and Wonderboard,” said long-time Crest customer. “This one closing is a fucking travesty.”

And what’s more, while leaving Crest, Feldman and Webster accidentally happen upon the ongoing Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast in full swing, adding an extra layer of poignancy to this time capsule of a Williamsburg that’s slowly fading away.

You can take a listen here. And reminder, that Crest is hosting an ongoing sale until they close for good on August 30 (they’re also hosting a farewell party on August 24).