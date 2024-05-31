Get ready to immerse yourself in local art at this year’s Greenpoint Open Studios! With over 180 artists opening their doors, you’ll have the chance to see artwork and works-in-progress straight from the source. Help keep our neighborhood’s creative energy alive by exploring the studios and meeting the artists who make Greenpoint unique.

To plan your weekend, use the Greenpoint Open Studios Map & Guide and preview participating artist profiles. Studios will be open to the public from 12:00pm – 6:00pm on both Saturday and Sunday (unless noted otherwise by the artist).

Festivities kick off TONIGHT (Friday, May 31st) at Maison Mono (150 Bayard St) with an exciting lineup:

An art exhibition by New York based artist Youri Hwang

Live portrait drawings by members of the Greenpoint Art Circle

Waterless temporary tattoos by artist Uno Kim

A live performance by Shape Language of his latest piece Comme des Orages (“Like Storms”), a 30-minute performance merging jazz flute with atmospheric chords, Juliette Greco-inspired spoken word, and syncopated breakbeats

An interactive light installation by Luke Lamp Co

Cocktails featuring Zubrowka’s signature Bison Grass Vodka and craft beer by Greenpoint Beer & Ale will be served throughout the night, with additional refreshments available from Maison Mono’s cafe. The first 50 attendees will receive a FREE bottle of Zubrowka‘s premium Bison Grass Vodka!

Come through and support local arts!

