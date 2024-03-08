Many locals were dismayed to see that Grand Republic Cocktail Club (19 Greenpoint Ave.) quickly and quietly shuttered last summer. Luckily, a new team will breathe life into the space, and they didn’t have to go very far to do it —Homer Murray, from 21 Greenpoint next door, will take over. And the Banks Tavern team hopes to keep the same relaxed vibe that locals liked about Grand Republic.

“The aim is to give the neighborhood an easy place to grab a drink after a day in the park, watch a game, or hang in the big beautiful backyard as the weather begins to warm,” a press release reads in part. “After a few months of renovations Banks is lighter, brighter and inviting with deep blue booths, artwork on the walls from Greenpoint artist friends, and a new draft system. Though it is a bar through and through, Murray will be working on a small sandwich menu which will be available each day until sold out.”

The exterior of Grand Republic Cocktail Club. Image via Google Street View.

The team mentions that Banks Tavern is opening with the blessings of the former Grand Republic owners.

The takeover echoes a similar move from fellow Greenpoint Avenue establishment Paulie Gee’s, who recently announced that they would reopen with new, but local management, with the same team behind bars like Lucky Dog and Skinny Dennis.

In such a tumultuous time for small businesses, we’re glad that places are keeping it in the North Brooklyn family.

v