It’s that spooky time of year again and Williamsburg’s ELM Foundation (191 North 14th St) is hosting their second annual BOO BASH! Celebrate Halloween with kids, creativity, community with costumes and candy – The party will run from 3:30pm–6:30pm on Tuesday, October 31 and is free and open to the public.⁠

⁠

The Elm Foundation’s beautiful work and gallery spaces are going to transform into a festive Halloween party zone with art projects, games, a costume contest, a raffle, a prize table packed with treats. New this year will be a special black light dance party!⁠



Greenpointers are proud sponsors of this event alongside VITAL Climbing Gym and other local businesses:⁠

Calexico | Parachute BK | Petite Performers | Sit Still Kids Salon | Kru |

Three Kings Tattoo | Isla & Co. | Davey’s Ice Cream | BowTie Dental Studio

The annual BOO BASH raffle is officially LIVE! Click the link to view and take a chance at our generous offerings from our local sponsors. All proceeds will go toward essential funding that enables ELM to promote the healing power of the arts through these community events, multidisciplinary arts education, and mentorship.

Volunteer!

The ELM Foudation is looking for volunteers to help out the day of the party. It’s a great way to give back while getting into the magic of Halloween.

Become a sponsor!

If you’re a local business, there are various ways to get involved from donating a raffle prize, being a stop on our Trick or Treat Trail, a monetary contribution, or a more tailored partnership.

Please reach out to info@elmfoundation.art if you’re interested in volunteering or sponsoring.

ABOUT ELM FOUNDATION

ELM Foundation is a community-based nonprofit that promotes the healing and transformative power of the arts. Our methods include advocating the benefits of art therapy, providing multidisciplinary arts education, and facilitating a nurturing environment for self-expression, all working together to form a regenerative creative collective.