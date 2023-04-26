Brooklyn Global Prep (423 Kent Ave) is thrilled to offer an amazing opportunity for families with 3- and 4-year-old children for the 2023-2024 school year. They are offering a 50% tuition reduction for a limited number of seats, as part of their commitment to provide affordable, quality early childhood education to their Brooklyn neighbors. Applications are being accepted until seats are full so don’t delay! If you are waiting on DOE offers you may still apply.

In their first school year (2022-2023) they awarded over $240,000 in scholarships and are planning to double that number for the 2023-2024 school year. These awards will be given on a first come, first served basis and there are limited seats available.

Who Is Eligible:

If you live in Brooklyn, and meet birthdate requirements.

If your child was born in 2020 and lives in Brooklyn, you are eligible to apply for our 3-year-old program.

If your child was born in 2019 and lives in Brooklyn, you are eligible to apply for our 4-year-old program.

Fast Facts:

Tuition with grant: $1,500 per month

The 2023-2024 School Year runs Sept-June

Hours are: 8:00am-3:00pm

Aftercare is available until 6:00pm at an additional cost.

This is a Reggio Emilia program that is held in English

This is a wonderful opportunity for families in the community, and Brooklyn Global Prep is looking forward to welcoming your family!