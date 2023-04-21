If you’ve been curious about the construction going on at Warsaw, and its subsequent closure and show reschedulings, you’re in luck — the 261 Driggs Avenue venue and purveyor of pierogi and punk announced their plans to reopen this upcoming fall.

According to Warsaw’s production manager Adam Romanowski, the space has been closed for renovations including ADA, bathroom, and balcony updates which will continue to happen over the coming months. Warsaw has been closed since January — a handful of months after celebrating 20 years in Greenpoint — and the construction permit cites DLS Events as the owner.

Currently, there are three shows already scheduled for the fall: Osees on September 22 and 23 and Lankum on September 28.