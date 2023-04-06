If you’re staying in town this holiday weekend, the neighborhood’s got your back with a plethora of exciting events that’ll keep you buzzed and busy. Friday night, hit the zen button with a sound meditation up at Sparsa. Saturday, feed your culinary desires with a pop-up from upstate legends Lil Deb’s Oasis at Hana Mageolli. And on Sunday, unleash your inner child for a grown-up egg hunt (complete with cocktails + prizes) at Vale Park and much more.

Friday, April 7

Lean into Relaxation with a Sound Meditation

with Samer Ghadry

On Friday, from 7:30 – 9 PM, there will be a special sound meditation session at Sparsa with Samer Ghadry, a musician and sound worker based in Brooklyn, NY. The 90-minute session is designed to help you unwind, connect, and rejuvenate through overtone-rich music that guides you to settle, reflect, and transform. Tickets are $40 and are available on Union.fit and Eventbrite.



Saturday, April 8

Swing By the Lil Deb’s Oasis X Hana Makgeolli Pop Up

Exciting news for foodies! Hudson, NY’s vibrant and delicious Lil Deb’s Oasis is popping up this Saturday at Hana Makgeolli on Dupont Street from 2:00-9:30 PM. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to taste the best of Lil Deb’s and support their commitment to the local community and radical inclusivity. Hana Makgeolli will match LDO’s donation of 0.69 from each menu item to the Shared Plate Fund, organized by a coalition of Hudson Valley restaurants. Book your RESY now to secure a spot and experience the mouth-watering delights of Lil Deb’s Oasis!

Eat Your Way Through the Williamsburg Bites Food Tour

Join Like a Local Tours for a delicious and exciting culinary adventure through Williamsburg. Discover the cultural delights and delectable bites of Brooklyn with the guidance of local food experts. Sample mouth-watering treats from iconic institutions like ​​Northside Bakery, Mable’s Smokehouse, Best Pizza, Tacombi Taco, and Kahkow Chocolate Factory, and delve into the rich culinary history of the area. Meet us at the Williamsburg Mini Mall at 218 Bedford Ave, and begin the culinary journey. Use code LAL15 for 15% off a ticket HERE.

Sunday, April 9

Hop into Easter with an Adult Egg Hunt

(& Drinks) at Vale Park

Who says kids should have all the fun on Easter? Get ready for a unique experience at The William Vale‘s inaugural Adult Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 9 at 2 PM at the elevated Vale Park. Scavenge for eggs, sip on classic brunch cocktails, and win amazing prizes — including a well-deserved staycation at The William Vale or cocktails at Westlight. You won’t want to miss out on all the fun and excitement! Get your tickets now, which include one drink and the chance to win prizes from local spots like WTHN, Cann, Hanato Floral Design, Baila Society, East River Pilates, McNally Jackson, and more.

Celebrate Arab Women in the Arts at the

New York Filmmaker Mixer

Arab Women in the Arts 2023 is an annual event presented by the Arab Film and Media Institute to honor Arab women who have excelled in various forms of artistic expression. As part of this event, a New York area mixer will be held at The Springs at 3 PM, allowing local filmmakers and creators to build community while enjoying the best of Arab arts. The event is free; while tickets are not required, you can RSVP HERE.