If there was a story last year that got everyone talking (ok, there were many) it’s that the uber-luxury brand Hermès would make its Williamsburg debut in the years to come. Now, Chanel is set to join them, according to the signage in front of the store.

The street that will house the French brand should come as no surprise — North 6th Street, home to retail stalwarts like Madewell, Urban Outfitters, and Everlane.

But it’s also been where brands with a desire to offer a more curated, unique shopping experience, such as Glossier or the new experiential H&M store, have set their sights. While the Hermès store is on track to open after the Chanel store, it will be located at North 6th as well.

Details are scant, but the storefront will be located at 130-136 North 6th Street. The “Work in Progress” sign on the front notes that construction should be completed by June 2023.

Seems like developers are counting on the neighborhood’s huge growth in population and subsequent “working from home retail boom” to attract new customers. It’s also worth noting that last year, The RealDeal reported that “Williamsburg’s North 6th Street registered the highest average asking rents in the borough at $225 per square foot,” as part of an overall trend with commercial rents in Brooklyn at all time highs.

