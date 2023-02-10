No offense to McCarren Park, but real heads know that McGolrick Park is the superior North Brooklyn park. After a recent renovation (that was completed in record time, luckily), reconstructed the park’s asphalt pathways, and added more benches, McGolrick looks better than ever.

To continue this hot streak of beautification, the park will now get a dedicated part-time gardener to tend to the park’s plants and landscaping. For the first time since 2019, the city’s Parks and Recreation department will allow a gardener from the North Brooklyn Parks Alliance to perform regular maintenance in McGolrick.

City Council Member Lincoln Restler’s office allocated $15,000 to fund the position.

“Our community has been clamoring to bring a gardener back to McGolrick Park for years. I’m thrilled that the Parks Department has agreed to partner with the North Brooklyn Parks Alliance to allow us to bring a gardener to McGolrick Park,” said Council Member Lincoln Restler in a press release. “We are committed to working with the reinvigorated Friends of McGolrick Park and the North Brooklyn Parks Alliance to maintain this gardener position and achieve sustained beautification of our beloved park.”