It’s a holiday miracle (or more likely, and less romantically, a bureaucratic miracle). The renovation process at McGolrick Park has officially been completed, months ahead of schedule.

The process, including the reconstruction of the park’s asphalt paths, benches, and damaged sidewalks, started in June, and Phase 1 was completed in mid-November.

“In addition to freshly paved paths, there’s also better drainage/irrigation and new benches,” Assemblymember Emily Gallagher shared on Instagram.

According to Instagram comments from both Council Member Lincoln Restler and the official McGolrick Park page, they are still working on getting some new picnic tables.