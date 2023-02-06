Homecoming, the plant store and coffee shop, just made the move from their old space on Franklin Street to a new space on Franklin Street, keeping up the legacy of the design-oriented previous tenant.

Porter James used to operate out of 116 Franklin Street before shutting its doors last summer in order to focus on its online business.

Homecoming spent the better part of a decade in its old storefront, offering a curated selection of coffee, plants, ceramics, and other home goods in its small, but attractive, storefront. They serve as a hub for independent makers, including popular brands like Areaware, Cold Picnic, and Cavern NY.

Homecoming even offers a proprietary brand of coffee beans and candles. They have an additional location in Williamsburg.