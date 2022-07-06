A Williamsburg staple is still closed after dealing with a 5-alarm fire that caught multiple buildings in the early morning on July 1.

Union Pool, the bar and music venue, suffered water damage from the fire. The holes in the ceiling and the debris on the floor can be seen in their Instagram post.

In a recent Instagram post, Union Pool shared, “We’re making significant progress in cleaning & repairing the parts of the bar damaged in last weeks fire.”

According to Brooklyn Paper, fire department officials said a total of 14 people were injured (11 firefighters and 3 civilians). Seven firefighters were taken to area hospitals to treat their injuries, while the other seven injured were treated on the scene.

The fire was underway before 6 a.m. and raged until close to 8 a.m. A neighboring deli and Peruvian restaurant, Chimu, also suffered damages from the fire, as seen in photos posted by a Twitter user.

Nightmare scene in Williamsburg this AM – huge fire at Union and Meeker, two buildings with massive losses (several apartments and two businesses, including long-time Peruvian fave Chimu) and damage to the neighborhood’s premier pickup bar (Union Pool). Hope everyone’s okay. pic.twitter.com/WhhqlElh0J — Repositioning Play (@GoodGuyGuaranty) July 1, 2022

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Due to the temporary closure, Union Pool’s Big Summer Show with Piggies, Country Western, and Fletcher C Johnson will be at Harefield Road this Thursday, July 7 at 8 p.m.