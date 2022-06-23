Happy last weekend of June, Greenpointers! This week we bring you an array of outdoorsy, crafty, and artsy events — alongside a healthy dose of relaxation. Ahhhh… Let’s get this weekend train going.

Saturday, June 25

RRepair SSHop is collaborating with Greenpoint Library (107 Norman Avenue) for a Repair Workshop!

Don’t give up on all your broken furniture just yet. This 2-hour hands-on workshop, Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., led by Allison Samuels (@allisonsamuels), comes to the furniture rescue! Allison will be teaching the group easy techniques for at-home wooden furniture repair. Tools and practice furniture will be provided. Sign up here!

Photo Credit: RRepair SShop

Show your love for our local garden. Java Street Community Garden (59 Java Street) is having Spring into Summer Party this Saturday, 2 – 5 p.m. Join your fellow garden-loving neighbors for a jolly good time of fiesta and definitely bring the little ones along for they get to enjoy a photo booth specially catered to them!

v

Photo Credit: Java Street Community Garden

Wrap up your Saturday at an Open Mic Backyard Party at Brooklyn Woodwind & Brass (88 Franklin Street). You are promised music, art, and a puddle of pillows with human beings sitting in them. Swing by anytime between 6 – 11 p.m. — entry is free.

Photo Credit: Brooklyn Woodwind & Brass

Sunday, June 26

Start your Sunday in a crafty way. @mudonmyhand will be teaching a hand-building ceramic workshop, in partnership with Bat Haus (459 Grand Street). Class will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get handsy and bring home handmade homeware, worthy to be bragged about. Tickets available here.





Photo Credit: Bat Haus

Cosmic Fit Club (669 Meeker Avenue, #1F) brings you Therapeutics and Thai Massage this Sunday from 2 – 3:30 p.m. @sandy.ames.hypnotherapy will be guiding you into the well-deserved relaxation you’ll be needing this weekend. Your journey to relaxation starts here.

Photo Credit: Cosmic Fit Club

All Weekend

Homocats is back with yet another art show — Butts on the Run. This new art show will be exhibited at Homocats Studio (61 Greenpoint Avenue), curated by J. Morrison.

You can start swinging by June 21, and the show closes on July 2. You will get to experience a wide range of works from eight NYC artists — including drawings, prints, photographs, and collages. Have a dose of playfulness and upbeat, humorous energy! Preview the works here.

Photo Credit: Homocats Studio

So are you getting outdoorsy, crafty or artsy this weekend? I suspect a combination of these events guarantees a rad Greenpoint weekend. Prove me right please!