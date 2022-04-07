It has been a rather grey week. Hope you Greenpointers have your own special concoction to up those endorphins and vitamin D intake. To spice things up, we have an eclectic mix of events for you this week. Scroll on down!

Saturday, April 9

Film Noir Cinema (122 Meserole Avenue) will be screening Shakespeare’s Shitstorm this Saturday at 1 p.m.

This is the storm you’ll be getting into – Mad scientist Prospero runs away with his blind daughter Miranda to Tromaville, hiding from evil pharmaceutical execs, including his own sister Antoinette, who ruined his career after he found the cure against opioid addiction.

I have my well-covered-up popcorn ready. Get hold of those tickets here.

v

Has your heart been feeling really heavy for Ukraine? Local artist Estrella feels the same and will be leading Paint for Peace – a fundraising paint and sip event this Saturday, 6-8 p.m. at The Coffee Shop (269 Nassau Avenue). All proceeds will go towards aiding Ukraine. I hear altruism is good for one’s wellbeing – get involved here.

Choplet Ceramic Studio (238 Grand Street) will host the opening reception for Messy Jessy Ceramics this Saturday, 7-9 p.m. Jessica Campbell, Brooklyn ceramic artist, will be presenting her newest body of work. You will have till early May to catch a view of her unique vases.

Photo Credit: Choplet Ceramic Studio

Sunday, April 10

Saint Vitus Bar (1120 Manhattan Avenue) brings you music from Gospel, Terminal Bliss and Herjaza this Sunday, 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets go for $20. This concert is also a benefit for Alina Roseboom and Family. Show your support for Alina now.

All weekend

Are you an avid climber and/or looking for a part-time job? You may just be GP81’s (81 Quay Street) newest hire. They are looking for someone to fill a front desk position immediately. Applicant must be able to work Tuesday and Wednesday closing (5 p.m. – midnight). Hesitate no more and email antimega@gp-81.com — interviews are already ongoing!

Photo Credit: GP81

We Greenpointers are indeed an eclectic bunch — where else can you find such a unique combination of events in one neighborhood?? Don’t answer. It’s rhetorical. Til next week!