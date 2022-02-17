Thanks to that recent Super Bowl half-time show, I’ve definitely been binging on old school hip hop and will continue to do so this weekend. Speaking of the weekend, here’s what our beloved neighborhood has to offer!

Saturday, February 19

Talea Beer (87 Richardson Street) brings you a beer and yoga pairing every Saturday morning. There will be a relaxing 60 minutes Vinyasa class in their sunny taproom from 10 – 11 AM. Get ready for that deep stretch. Tickets go for $15, with $5 off your first post-yoga drink.

Photo Credit: Talea Beer

Riders4rights will be hosting a Warm Supply Drive outside of the McCarren Farmer’s Market (North 12th and Union Avenue) from 10 AM – 2 PM. Check out the list of items they’re accepting and not accepting at the moment. Let’s keep our fellow Greenpointers warm this winter.

Photo Credit: Riders4rights

Sunday, February 20

Comedy Secret Show will be happening 8pm at Easy Lover Bar (790 Metropolitan Avenue). That’s all we know. They’re indeed a tight lipped bunch.

Photo Credit: Comedy Secret Show

All weekend

HOMOCATS is back! Rolling out the new year with a new zine and art exhibition at their Brooklyn Studio (61 Greenpoint Avenue). ‘Fight the Machine’ is the tenth zine in the HOMOCATS series.

Creator J. Morrison shares, “The zines are inspired by early cat memes such as ‘I Can Has Cheezburger’ and ‘LOLCats’, but I wanted to insert some activism into my work. The first drawing I made was “We Are Tired of Homophobia,” along with “Equal Rights” and “Trans-Positive.”

Only one free zine per person. Get your tickets and zine here. Closing on February 27.





Photo Credit: HOMOCATS

The Coffee and Tea Festival will be back at Brooklyn Expo Center (72 Noble Street) this weekend. Join exhibitors from around the nation as they pour tastings of their finest coffees and teas, and introduce you to new and award-winning products! Saturday VIP tickets are already sold out. Get hold what’s available here.

Photo Credit: Coffee & Tea Festival

After putzing around our neighborhood this weekend, I’m most definitely sipping a caffeinated cuppa and replaying that half time show over and over… Snoop Dog chilling on the couch in between songs is how I wanna do life.