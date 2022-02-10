This weekend is quite the weekend – Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day rolled into one? That’s a formidable match. Which also means our neighborhood has A LOT lined up for you. Pick whatever you fancy.

Saturday, February 12th

One Blue Slip will be holding its own Valentine’s Day Artisan Market. Stop by One Blue Slip Lobby between 1 – 6 PM and get that gift for your boo if you haven’t already!

Crystal Lake Brooklyn (647 Grand Street) is hosting a Morbid Love Valentine’s Market. Stop by anytime from 1 – 7 PM to eat, drink, shop and hear ‘morbid love’ songs. Entry is free. Proof of vaccination required.

Photo Credit: Crystal Lake Brooklyn

There is no shame in being single! Last Place on Earth (531 Graham Avenue) will be having all-day gameplay for you. Bring your friends, neighbors, or just celebrate that singlehood! Should you like to meet other singles, this can be that opportunity as well. $10 per entry, unlimited playtime.

v

Photo Credit: Last Place on Earth

@emberfloralco will be selling handmade bouquets from Blank Street Coffee (225 Wythe Ave) all Saturday. Get there early as it’s most definitely while stock lasts.



Photo Credit: @emberfloralco

Clay Space Brooklyn (275 Calyer Street) will be offering special Valentine’s Day classes. Get dirty on Saturday from 7:30 – 9:30 PM. Should you prefer a private class, you can opt for a private 1-hour session for you and that special someone on Sunday, February 13th. Make your booking now.

Photo Credit: Clay Space Brooklyn

Sunday, February 13th

Move aside, cupid… Sunday is for football. Specifically between the Bengals and the Rams!

Manhattan Three Decker (695 Manhattan Avenue) will be having a Super Bowl Sunday Special. 25 wings for $24.95! It’s such a steal that you might forgive any steals on the field.

Photo Credit: Manhattan Three Decker

Northern Bell (612 Metropolitan Ave) will be offering 50 NAKED wings with 1 pint of any house-made sauces and 12 craft beers for $95. Make it smoked and it’ll be $109. Email Alex@northernbellny.com to place an order or make a reservation.

Photo Credit: Northern Bell

Greenpoint Beer and Ale Co. (1150 Manhattan Avenue) will be having superb food to go with the big game. Check out their offerings below.

Photo Credit: Greenpoint Beer and Ale Co.

Superbowl not your jam…?

Union Pool (484 Union Ave) has just the right tradition for you. The annual ‘SUPER SUNDAY: No TV, No Football, Free Pizza’ is happening all Sunday, February 13. DJ @davethespazz + Andy Maltz will make sure you have such a rocking good time that you wouldn’t even notice that the biggest sporting event of the year is happening.

Photo Credit: Union Pool

Hana Makgeolli (201 Dupont Street) will host The Makings of Makgeolli on Sunday, 12:30 – 2 PM. Join this in-person class for an educational discussion, tasting and home brewing session. Tickets available here.

Photo Credit: Hana Makgeolli

….and that’s a wrap to our list! This weekend’s happenings is the true epitome that there IS something for everyone in Greenpoint.