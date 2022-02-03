Did y’all enjoy the thick snow that came through last weekend? Hope your inner child was unleashed and had a snowball of a time! Speaking of time… Can you believe it’s already February?! Our neighborhood is here to wow us again with its bundle of happenings. Let’s get started.

Saturday, February 5th

Gem House Salon (35 Greenpoint Avenue) is celebrating Groundhog Day all week and the 20% off deal ends this Saturday. New clients get to enjoy the discount for all color services and haircuts. Use code ‘GROUNDHOGDAY’ when booking.



Photo Credit: Gem House Salon

Sunday, February 6th

Starting this Sunday, Talea Beer Co. (87 Richardson Street) will be having Rock ‘n’ Lolo every Sunday from 10 – 11 AM. A 45 minutes concert, filled with quality and educational music for your little ones – up to 4 years old. Lolo’s music aims. to expose your young’uns to new languages, good values and manners. Tickets are $20 per family. RSVP here.

v

Photo Credit: Talea Beer co.

Grand Street is starting Valentine’s Day festivities early! Grand Street BID supports small businesses and Local Loving events. This Sunday, swing by Blinky’s Bar (609 Grand Street) from 4 – 6 PM for a chill session of Crafts and Cocktails. All art supplies will be provided. Sip while you make gifts for your Valentine.

Photo Credit: Grand Street BID

Tin Type Pop-up Studio is back at 67 West Street. While this Sunday’s slots are all sold out, you still can make reservations for three other dates. Secure your booking here.

Photo Credit: Tin Type Studio

Both Saturday & Sunday

The Sketchbook Project (28 Frost Street) is open to the public and will be having a giant moving sale all this week, from 12 – 5 PM. With the sale ending this Sunday, stop by to check out their sketchbooks, get exclusive Brooklyn Art Library merchandise, ongoing projects and vintage items!



Photo Credit: The Sketchbook Project

A few of our favorite local businesses are collaborating to curate a ‘Best of Greenpoint’ bundle!

One lucky winner will receive a $50 Sereneco gift card, a gift package from @souvenirbrooklyn, a $50 Tend Greenpoint gift card, and a gift package from @lockwoodshop. Follow the instructions to stand a chance to win! Giveaway ends on February 7th.

Photo Credit: Sereneco

I love how our hood looks out for the young, the lovers, while throwing discounts and giveaways at us. Can we officially declare Greenpoint to be the best neighborhood in Brooklyn already??