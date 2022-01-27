Happy Lunar New Year Greenpointers! While it starts officially on February 1st, should you patronize an East Asian-owned business this weekend, I’m sure the owners and employees would very much appreciate a greeting.

You can simply say ‘Happy Lunar New Year!’ or say it in Mandarin if you want some brownie points – ‘新年快乐‘ (Xing Nian Kuai Le)! After a rough season of Asian hate, I’m sure your fellow East Asian Greenpointers would appreciate the love. As a Singaporean Chinese, I know I would.

Both Saturday & Sunday

High Lua (182 S 2nd Street) is launching their first cooking kit this 2022 Tết (Lunar New Year). The High Lúa Tết Cooking Kit will include traditional goodies from Vietnam. The kit will result in a delicious meal combo of Caramelized Pork Belly and Bitter Melon Soup. Yummmmm!

Photo Credit: High Lua

Saturday, January 29th

Blinky’s Bar (609 Grand Street) will be ringing in the the Year of the Tiger for Vietnamese New Year! The festivity will be on Saturday at 9 PM. Tickets cost $25 each. You will get to enjoy traditional Lion Dance by the Columbia Lion Dance club, food, music, games and a raffle. Ring in the Lunar New Year with a tiger’s roar! Folks are encouraged to do a rapid test before the event.

Photo Credit: Blinky’s Bar

Spiti Costa (186 Greenpoint Avenue) is a design house and showroom right in the heart of Greenpoint. They will have an Open House this Saturday from 1 – 8 PM. Update your wardrobe with cool independent brands based in New York. You will also get to check out an exhibit by Evan Sebastian Lagache @evanlagache in collaboration with @cantsavesome.

Photo Credit: Spiti Costa

Dusty Rose Vintage (595 Manhattan Avenue) will host a Vintage Pop-Up this Saturday. From 12 – 6 PM, swing by to shop vintage housewares, clothing and accessories from Home Hues Vintage and Vieen Vert.

Photo Credit: Home Hues Vintage

Sunday, January 30th

Bohemia Market is Williamsburg’s newest outdoor market, starting this Sunday at The Williamsburg Hotel (96 Wythe Street). From 11 AM – 6 PM, you will be able to get your hands on one-of-a-kind items, gourmet food, alcoholic refreshments with a side of live music!

Entry is free. Should you be interested in vending – here’s more information.

Photo Credit: Bohemia Market

As we welcome in the year of the Tiger, I wish everyone a ferocious roar to chase away all the negatives and welcome prosperity and good health into our lives. Rahhh!