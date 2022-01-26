Kids these days undoubtedly have a lot of extra energy to burn off, being cooped up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now with the cold weather. If you need a safe place for your kiddo to channel that rambunctiousness, the new Greenpoint location of Ms. J’s Gymnastics and Dance (71 India Street) seems like a good option!

“Ms. J, AKA Wei Jiang, envisioned a welcoming and inclusive gymnastics facility for ALL!” says the gym’s website, “As a former Olympic gymnast for China, she came from a grueling gymnastics environment and wished to create the contrary.”

The gym’s original location is in Williamsburg, with a second location opening in Greenpoint this past December. Currently, the Greenpoint location is still rolling out services. While it doesn’t look like they are offering full gymnastics classes just yet, they do have Family Fun sessions, 2-hour long sessions for infants through 8 years old.

A word to the wise, the gym is operating at limited capacity and cannot accommodate drop-ins. Sign up here.

Ms. J’s Gym has operated in Williamsburg since 2004. Aside from more traditional gymnastics and dance classes, Greenpointers could soon look forward to options like bouldering ninja classes and aerial silks classes, like those offered at the original location.

v