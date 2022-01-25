Greenpointers received several tips this morning concerning a strong, smoky smell reported from near the McGolrick Park area. According to NY4, that smell can be traced to a large fire at New Jersey’s Port of Newark.

The fire first started last night at a scrap metal recycling facility.

We're getting reports of smog + poor air quality in Greenpoint this morning, likely caused by an uncontrolled junkyard fire in Newark.



An Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 156 is at the lower of end of the unhealthy range but folks will breathing difficulties should be cautious. pic.twitter.com/DFYywWzpBh — Emily Gallagher (@EmilyAssembly) January 25, 2022

The fire is responsible for a deterioration in the city’s air quality this morning. “As the fire burned, the air quality index (AQI) at Central Park rose by 11 a.m. to 152, a level considered unhealthy for everyone, even those otherwise in good health,” says NY4, “At that level, the EPA recommends everyone consider reducing time outdoors or staying inside altogether.”

The presence of smoke has been recorded in Manhattan and the Bronx as well.