Hope everyone started their week being pensive during Martin Luther King Day. Dr. King, one of the most beloved figures in our country, dedicated his life to achieving racial equality. As a person of color, I am thankful for the trickle down effect his work has brought about.

Our diverse neighborhood has much lined-up for you this weekend! Let’s get the ball rolling.

Saturday, January 22

IRL (80 Franklin Street) is an art gallery founded in 2020, with an extensive avant-garde and electronic music program. The team has a dynamic line-up for you this Saturday.

SoulSeek 4.0 features a line-up of Moma Ready, Beta Librae, Cole Evelev, and Inversion Table. They hope to create an outsider dance music party, with “hazy ambient, singing sine waves, calibrated shimmers, crushing bass drops, layered textures with crispy vocal loops not only provoking us to dance, but also to challenge us,” the event’s website states. Words can only do so much, experience it in real life! With a reduced capacity, get your tickets in advance.

Both Saturday & Sunday

The Buttery Bar (152 Driggs Avenue) serves brunch all weekend long, from 10 AM – 3 PM. In addition, they will be donating $1 for drink sold this week to the Equal Justice Initiative. This initiative works hard to end mass incarceration, excessive punishment and racial inequality. Brunch and drink up for a good cause.

Big Night (154 Franklin Street) has reopened for 2022. Cozy up your abode with dinner and party essentials – even if it’s a party for one! Shopping hours are Saturday 11 AM – 7 PM, and Sunday 11 AM – 6 PM.



Edy’s Grocer (136 Meserole Avenue) has a rad brunch menu for you all weekend long. Specializing in Lebanese cuisine, your taste buds are promised to be satiated.

Miss J’s Gymnastics and Dance (43 South 1st Street) just added weekend sessions to their calendar. There are January special rates available just for you Greenpoint parents. Suitable for ages infant to 8 years old. Email msjsgym@gmail.com for more details or sign up here.

Leroy’s (195 Franklin Street) will be extending their Happy Hour to the weekends. Clink those glasses from 4 – 6 PM. Word on the Greenpoint street is that they also serve up a mean head of roasted cauliflower with hummus…. Mmmm!

Sounds like brunch is a must this weekend in our neighborhood. Your choices are aplenty. Good lucky making a decision!