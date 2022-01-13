Greetings Greenpointers! Did you unleash your inner child this past week after the snow storm? Perhaps a good snow angel or a feisty snowball fight is just what we need to get the gloominess out of our system.

While events are still sparse this weekend, we have rounded up a solid list for your local enjoyment this weekend.

Saturday, January 15th

Williamsburg Bites Brooklyn Food Tour will be taking place this Saturday, 12 – 3 PM. Kicking off at Williamsburg Mini Mall (218 Bedford Avenue), you will get to eat your way through one of Brooklyn’s most desirable neighborhoods. On top of this gastro experience, you will also get to delve into the rich culinary history of the area. Tasting line-up and tickets available here.

Photo Credit: Williamsburg Bites Brooklyn Food Tour

Sunday, January 16th

The Free Store Project will be organizing a monthly Winter Essentials Donation Drive. Contribute to the giving cheer from 2 – 5 PM at Spritzenhaus33 (33 Nassau Avenue).

Bring NEW & unopened resources for direct distribution to our neighbors in need! Any non-perishable food, pantry items, hygiene or personal care products are very welcomed. As always, pre-loved and gently used items can be donated to the Brooklyn Free Store locations – outside @ps18bk or Newton St & Graham (across from @jimboslimsbk).

Photo Credit: The Free Store Project

BKLYN Comedy Club Presents: FUNNY PEOPLE. Comedian Rachel Feinstein will be one of the performers this Sunday, 8 PM at BKLYN Comedy Club (308 Bedford Avenue). Rachel was seen on Comedy Central, HBO and the feature film “Trainwreck”. More information here.

Photo Credit: BKLYN Comedy Club

Both Saturday and Sunday

Ore Bar (277 Graham Ave) brings us a wide array of pop-ups this week! You’ll get to enjoy Yoko’s Takoyaki on Saturday and Matsuzaka Ramen on Sunday. Top these delicious bites with Ore’s selection of draft beers.

Photo Credit: Ore Bar



Left: Matsuzaka Ramen. Right: Yokonips Takoyaki.

Paloma Coffee and Bakery at 349 Union Avenue is now open 7 days a week, with extended afternoon hours! Get any pastry warmed up to order and try out their new espresso – made by their new La Marzocco Linea PB in Gold and White. Swing by 8 AM – 4 PM. Ring up that friend for that long overdue catch up.

Photo Credit: Paloma Coffee and Bakery

It may be cold outside. But we can definitely keep one another warm with food, laughter, giving and… more delicious food!