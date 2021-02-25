In need of a comforting, melty sandwich? Cutlets Sandwich Co.’s got you covered.

The modern deli, which launched last year in Manhattan, opened a new delivery and order-ahead pickup hub at 158 N. 12th Street in Williamsburg, bringing the sandwiches to Brooklyn and Long Island City for the first time. Cutlets Sandwich Co. is the first solo project from Richard Zaro of Zaro’s Family Bakery.

So what makes Cutlets stand out? The deli is committed to serving a better-for-you sandwich, meaning they exclusively serve unprocessed proteins, free from antibiotics, hormones and added sugars. Sandwiches are topped with seasonal vegetables and built between meticulously sourced breads and spreads. For full transparency, a full sourcing list of local producers and farms is listed on Cutlets’ website.

Cutlets’ current menu includes signature creations (hello, #4! chicken parm!), as well as make-your-own combinations composed of their eponymous chicken and eggplant cutlets, plus herb roasted turkey, grilled chicken, thick-cut Nueske’s bacon, grilled eggplant or cage-free eggs. For now, the the entire ordering and pickup or delivery experience is contact-free, to keep guests and staff as safe as possible.

“We’re thrilled to be in Brooklyn” said Zaro. “As we look to grow the Cutlets Sandwich Co. brand, Brooklyn was a natural first stop and our delivery-only model allows us to test what resonates with our new neighbors.”

Orders can be placed directly through order.cutlets.co or can be ordered in advance for pickup, directly across from McCarren Park.