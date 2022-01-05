It might be cliché, but folks living in North Brooklyn are generally in the know about cool music. Kick off the new year by discovering some new acts to add to your regular musical rotation. This week, the music and entertainment magazine Paste is hosting their long-running studio series at Ilegal Mezcal (38 Greenpoint Avenue).

The series, which has been running since 2015, features intimate concerts from a diverse range of performers. Tuesday January 4th saw a line up of Bummer Camp, Zach Brock, Jhariah, and Hollis Brown.

Wednesday’s line up will feature:

4 PM – Popa Chubby (blues, rock, and soul guitarist)

6 PM – Charlotte Rose Benjamin (dreamy, indie pop)

8 PM – Thick (punk trio)

10 PM – Michelle Willis (folksy singer-songwriter)

Thursday will feature only two groups:

5 PM – 79.5 (self-described as “wildly feminine disco psych acid jazz soul band with a couple power ballads too”)

7 PM – The Secret Trio (Balkan chamber music)

The studio sessions will be live-streaming on Youtube and Facebook, as well as on the PasteMagazine.com.

Ilegal Mezcal has always prided itself on being a cultural hub. “Ilegal is heavily connected to the music scene,” according to their website “CAFE NO SÉ, the brand’s birthplace, has always had live music, offering a creative space for local artists and traveling musicians from around the world to play.” The brand, in collaboration with Niles City Sound, previously helped to facilitate the recording process of the musical group SUSU.

While this event is livestream only, here’s hoping that it won’t be long until Greenpoint residents can come together to enjoy live music again.