There’s a new community fridge, and freezer, in Greenpoint!

Just west of North Brooklyn Mutual Aid’s Free Store outside the former Brooklyn Bazaar, Ilegal Mezcal has added a community fridge near Transmitter Park at 38 Greenpoint Ave.

Ilegal’s red community fridge is part of the mezcal brand’s community outreach program. “This year in the US alone, 42 million people are at risk of food insecurity; 19% of Latinx and 25% of Black children are currently food insecure,” read’s the brand’s statement. “Our impact is an ongoing discussion at Ilegal. This year we are starting the conversation locally. Through grassroots initiatives, we can help create sustainable, long-term access and support for food-insecure communities. For instance, public fridges are one way to help us get to know our neighbors, raise awareness and help feed those who need access to food.”

This fridge is accessible 24 hours to anyone who needs it. The fridge accepts donations of prepared food in sealed containers, with labels including the preparation date and contents. Produce, pantry staples, non-alcoholic beverages, baked goods, formula and more are also accepted. A small freezer area also allows space for frozen foods, though raw meat and fish are not allowed (for food safety reasons).

This is Greenpoint’s second community fridge, with the first opening last July outside the Lot Radio near McCarren Park. Nearby, Cooper Park also offers a community fridge in Williamsburg.

v