As year-end cleanups commence, one big question always looms: What to do with all this extra stuff? With the demise of the Greenpoint Ave Free Store (with a new location hopefully soon to come!), many North Brooklynites may be looking for something a little better than their stoops to pass on their once- loved treasures. Here’s where to donate your used (or new!) goods in North Brooklyn:

NBK Free Stores

Though the Greenpoint store is currently on hiatus, there are still a handful of local Free Store locations in the neighborhood and beyond. Check out the 24/7 donation spots at 101 Maujer St (Outside PS18) and at the corner of Graham Ave. & Newton St.

St. Mary’s

St. Marys Protestant Episcopal Church offers home pickup for clothing donations. Easily schedule a pickup online.

Greencycle Swaps

Pop-up neighborhood swaps offer a space to trade and donate all the items cluttering your home and all those re-gifts you just don’t want. The post-holiday Greencycle swap will take place from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at N. 15th St & Nassau Ave, towards the end of McCarren Park. A Spring Cleaning edition will follow on Saturday, April 2 at the same location.

North Brooklyn Community Fridge

The Greenpoint Fridge outside The Lot Radio is a perfect place to give away your still-good perishable and nonperishable items. A similar fridge is also accessible in Cooper Park.