Santa Claus is coming to town, literally!

Santa will visit Greg’s Trees at The Springs in Greenpoint (224 Franklin Street) today from 4pm – 9pm.

Greg’s Trees at The Springs is one of several excellent options from which to purchase a fresh tree this season. Greg’s boasts a backyard Santa Land with a magical and Instagrammable sled, which Santa will be on, and it fits the entire family, making for the perfect photo opportunity.

As always, Greg also has his complete line of holiday products and the largest variety of Christmas trees in NYC: Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Nordmann Fir, Balsam Fir & the exquisite new Silver Firs.

Adults can also head to The Springs which is decked out in its holiday best with sparkly decor, holiday music and specialty seasonal cocktails, like the Nog Yourself Out. Children are allowed inside the bar until 7 p.m.

