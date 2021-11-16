If you’re in a rush for dinner, or are planning to impress, Greenpoint Fish & Lobster is an excellent one stop shop for both. Boasting sustainable, fresh and locally sourced seafood, plus all the accoutrements to go with it, this fish market at 114 Nassau Ave. should be on your weekly grocery route.

Executive chef and co-owner Orion Russell create recipes that star the oceanic bounty Greenpoint Fish & Lobster offers, including their popular green curry mussels, for which they sell every ingredient necessary in the shop (we promised, one stop!)

Inspired by the basic recipe on the back of his favorite green curry paste can, Russell made some minor adjustments to create a dish for the eatery at Greenpoint Fish, that can easily be recreated at home. For the recipe, he suggests Bangs Island Mussels from Bangs Island, Maine. “They are the best mussels I have ever had, and we are the premier New York City retailer,” Russell says.

Not a mussel fan? Not to worry. “Almost any other seafood would work with this recipe, especially our wild American gulf shrimp or perhaps a nice filet of local Golden Tilefish from Montauk,” Russell says.

For serving the seafood curry, Russell suggests splitting the mussels and broth into two bowls and garnishing each with fresh herbs. “And of course any mussels dish should be enjoyed with a baguette,” he adds. “You can find a Balthazar baguette made fresh daily for sale in our market as well as a fine dry white or orange wine. ”

To set the mood, Russel endorses the 60’s-70’s Thai psychedelic/funk/groove/rock Mix playlist on Spotify.

Green Curry Mussels

Ingredients:

1 can green curry paste (4oz)

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 can coconut milk (400ml)

1 lime

2 pounds Bangs Island Mussels, rinsed

Fresh herbs of your choosing (lime leaf, cilantro Thai basil, scallions)

Directions:

In a large saucepot, sauté green curry paste with coconut oil on medium heat for two minutes. Add coconut milk and allow to simmer for 10 minutes. Squeeze in the juice of lime and add mussels. Cook curry until mussels are all open and meats are cooked, about 7-10 min. Serve with a garnish of fresh herbs and enjoy!