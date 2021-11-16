Today, real estate development group The Arker Companies announced the opening of the new Debevoise Senior Housing building at 40 Debevoise Street in partnership with New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and Jewish Association Serving the Aging (JASA).

The 55,158-square-foot Williamsburg building is eight stories with 64 units specifically designated for seniors and one super’s unit.

“Through Your Home NYC, we are delivering on our promise to put seniors first by creating deeply affordable housing with on-site services to help them age with dignity,” said HPD Commissioner Louise Carroll. “40 Debevoise Street provides 64 senior households, including more than 20 formerly homeless seniors, a safe, affordable home to call their own.”

Inside 40 Debovoise Street (Gerri Hernandez)

The affordable housing project was financed through the City’s Voluntary Inclusionary Housing (VIH) program and Senior Affordable Rental Apartments (SARA) program, which provides housing for families with at least one member who is 62 years of age or older. All 64 rental units will be set aside for seniors, and 20 will be set aside for formerly homeless seniors. Income levels are capped for those making up to 50% AMI, or $53,700 annually for a family of three. All residential units are covered by a Project-Based Section 8 contract and tenants will pay 30% of their income toward rent.

“JASA is committed to supporting the availability of affordable senior housing for NYC’s growing older adult population and is so pleased to partner with Arker Companies on this new opportunity,” said Danielle Palmisano, Co-Chief Program Officer of JASA Programs.

JASA, the onsite service provider will offer social services to support healthy and fulfilled community living. On-site services will include care coordination, benefit and entitlement assistance, crisis intervention, recreational and health promotion activities, and health literacy educational programs.

This building was designed by Aufgang Architects and consists of 46 studios and 19 one-bedroom apartments. The building’s design works to promote community engagement and the use of both outdoor and indoor community space. Each apartment has an open concept with large windows to provide great natural light that overlook the outdoor community space to encourage tenants to connect and engage with each other and the space. On the second floor, there is a common recreation center for tenants with direct access to a large outdoor recreation center that includes active and relaxing areas.

The Debevoise Senior Housing building also offers on-site amenities, including laundry, a recreation room, and a bike storage area to promote alternative transportation options.

Additionally the building includes spaces for resident and community engagement, such as a common outdoor space and a 500sf Community Facility on the first floor that can be accessed directly from the sidewalk to encourage use by both tenants but the community as well. There is also 6,603sf of retail space on the ground floor.