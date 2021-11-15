John Ericsson Middle School 126 (424 Leonard St.) and the school’s Leo Club, led by President Gabriela Thomas, have organized a food drive for families in need, just in time for Thanksgiving. Now, they need the help of Greenpointers.

The Leo Club is asking for donations of non-perishable goods and turkeys. The non-perishable items can be boxed or canned soup, boxed mashed potatoes, canned gravy, boxed Mac and cheese, pasta, pasta sauce, stuffing, canned cranberry sauce, canned vegetables, canned tuna, canned beans, boxed rice, and cereal.

Thomas has a personal goal of 27 donated turkeys that she hopes to give needy families so they can experience a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Donations can be dropped off at MS 126 at 424 Leonard Street from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. today through Thursday, 11/18. When donating, ask for Ms.Peggy, the Leo Club organizer, or Allison Thomas on the PTA.

The Leo Club has been in existence since 2010. This year, the club consists of 20 members that help with many charitable events, including 7th grader and current President Gabriela Thomas.

v

The Leo Club has been involved with many special causes including breast cancer awareness and the American heart association. They also held a sock drive and collected 1200 pairs of socks that they gave to the homeless in the neighborhood.

The Leo Club also works closely with Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church (275 N 8th St.) and St. Anthony of Padua and St. Alphonsus Parish Church (862 Manhattan Ave.), including the Church’s Angel’s Van that delivers many needed items to the homeless shelters in the Greenpoint and Williamsburg communities.