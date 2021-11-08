Greenpoint continues getting taller!

New York Yimby reported on the continued construction of the development known as Calyer Place (27-41 West St.) The collection of towers occupies nearly 1 million square feet on the waterfront in one of the last unbuilt sections of Greenpoint, giving the development uninterrupted 360-degree views of the entire city.

Current construction state of Calyer Place. Photo by Michael Young.

The Calyer Place development includes a pair of 40-story towers along with 32-story and 22-story siblings. It will include around 700,000 square feet of residential space with 700 apartments, as well as 10,000 square feet of commercial space, 7,160 square feet for unspecified community facility use, and over 600 parking spaces.

The project is designed by Cooper Robertson & Partners with SLCE Architects as the architect of record, and developed by M&H Realty LLC.

The land used to build Calyer Place was once home to the historic Greenpoint Terminal Market, which suffered a fire and was demolished in 2017 before site preparations and construction began.

v

Since Yimby’s last update in July, the tallest reinforced concrete superstructure has nearly doubled in height, as has the podium section on the westernmost part of the edifice closest to the East River. The yellow safety cocoon system and construction crane attached to the southern side of the building are also gradually climbing as the tower begins to take shape.

Current construction of Calyer Place. Photo by Michael Young.

The very first sliver of floor-to-ceiling glass panels began to be installed on the western elevation, and the northern side of the shorter annex portion of the rising building has blank concrete walls, most likely indicating a future skyscraper to one day cover these sides.

Yimby notes that original permits were filed for five buildings, but the final plan includes four buildings. According to Yimby, a completion date has not been announced, and it will take several more years before the entirety of the master plan is fully realized.