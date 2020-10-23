The weekend outdoor market that popped up on the Greenpoint waterfront in the summer to help NYC artisans safely sell their goods during the pandemic will move indoors for the winter.

Greenpoint Terminal Market is headed across the street to the Brooklyn Expo Center (72 Noble St.) starting this Saturday and Sunday (10-24 – 10-25), from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Admission to the market remains free, and all vendors and attendees must wear masks or face coverings and have their temperatures checked upon entry.

Much like the outdoor version, vendors will be stationed apart in socially distant aisles for easy navigation. Organizers with the market tell Greenpointers that the expo center has installed “a top of the line covid filtration system” and that the building’s doors will remain open for fresh air circulation.

A roller disco and live music performances helped to provide entertainment at the outdoor terminal market, but organizers will switch up the programming this weekend. On Saturday, choreography duo The Neighbors will provide dance classes and DJs will spin disco, soul and R&B tunes on both days.