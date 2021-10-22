Happy Weekend Greenpoint! It’s going to be a good one, with all these events we have to look forward to. But first, catch up on our top headlines from this week:

The MTA revealed plans for a new development at 40 Quay Street, a multi use residential space dubbed Monitor Point. Community members immediately disliked this plan, with Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park voicing their contempt against the sale of the land.

We covered a new gallery space and tattoo parlour, Arte Libre, which just opened on Franklin St. We also profiled local author Paulina Pinksy, who co-wrote a book with her celebrity father, Dr. Drew.

If you’re looking to get spooky, check out Underworld Radio. And if you want a deal, Fornino is offering $17 pies and wine bottles for its 17th anniversary! Veggie lovers can check out the new plant-based Mexican spot, JaJaJa Plantas Mexicana in Williamsburg to load up on vegan nachos.

For a fun night out, Buttery Bar has also permanently opened in the former Selamat Pagi space. And to decompress, book a class at this new Williamsburg yoga studio focused on inclusivity.

Put on a fun ‘fit this weekend, and you may even be featured in our next update of Fall Fashion Sundae!