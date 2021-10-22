We are exactly one week away from the annual spooky event! Our neighborhood has really stepped up its decorations game. Take a walk and check them out this weekend before it gets overrun by trick-or-treaters next weekend! Here is one that really caught our attention – The Undead Cemetery on Humboldt between Driggs and Nassau.

On Saturday, October 23, there will be a film screening of ‘Hello, World!’. Held at The Greenpoint Gallery (390 McGuinness Boulevard) from 5 – 7 PM, there will also be a Low Budget Filmmaker Symposium after the screening.

Photo Credit: Hello, World!

This screening is made possible by the NYC Artists Corps and it is Peter Carellini’s directorial debut. Many screenings are built to be expensive and inaccessible to most filmgoers. This free event seeks to build that artistic community in our neighborhood. Filmmakers, do head on down and gather with your tribe! Tickets available here.

VITAL Brooklyn (221 North 14th Street) – the relatively new climbing gym – will be having a Halloween Extravaganza all Saturday! Costumes are highly encouraged. There will be tarot card readers, local vendors, costume contest, an aerial show, and more. Full line-up available here.

Photo Credit: VITAL Brooklyn

Additionally, VITAL Brooklyn started an official unofficial running club! Non-members are absolutely welcomed. The crew meets every Sunday, 9 AM, on VITAL’s front steps.

v

The William Vale (111 North 12th Street) is hosting their Vale Pumpkin Patch on Sunday from 11:30 AM – 3 PM. Head on down to Vale Park to pick your own pumpkins and dive headfirst into the fall spirit. There will also be a kid and pet costume parade through the plaza at 1 PM. Best costume wins a prize – including an edible trophy by D’lolly’s Uptown Bakeshop.

Photo Credit: The William Vale

Pay it forward this Sunday at the Mcgolrick Park Community Clean-Up. The volunteers will meet at the pavilion and help out from 3 -5 PM. Let’s keep this beloved Greenpoint park in tip-top condition!

Dust it off and reward yourself with some libation at Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. In collaboration with the Greenpoint Library, Books, Brews and Boos will be kicking off at Sunday, 6 PM. 100% of ticket sales goes towards support our beloved Greenpoint Library. Ticket comes with 1 drink token and delicious light bites – get them here.

Photo Credit: Friends of the Greenpoint Library

Lastly, to wrap up this creepy weekend, head on over to Superior Ingredients (74 Wythe Avenue) on Sunday to soak in Dennis Ferrer’s set on The Roof. This Rooftop Sunset Session will bop from 2 – 10 PM. This is also the final open-air dance of 2021! Get hold of those tickets now.

Photo Credit: Dennis Ferrer

All the above is just an appetizer to what will go down next weekend. Embrace this spine-chilling weekend and we’ll be back with more eerie events soon.